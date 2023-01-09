Aston Villa bound Alex Moreno is not travelling with Real Betis for the Spanish Super Cup despite Manuel Pellegrini’s wish, due to the pushing of Unai Emery.

Moreno is getting closer to becoming a new Aston Villa player and the Villans have agreed a price with the Spanish club.

Aston Villa have agreed to pay a fee of €13.5m to Real Betis, in addition to €1.5m in variables, to secure the signature of the left-back.

Real Betis are competing in the Spanish Super Cup, having won the Copa del Rey last year, but Moreno has not travelled to Saudi Arabia with them.

Pellegrini wanted Moreno in the squad but Emery has pushed to have him now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Moreno has not travelled with the team as they take the flight to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup but is instead waiting for medical examinations in preparation for his move.

The left-back has played all but one match for Real Betis in La Liga this season, staying on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes in all of them and has three assists to his name.

Moreno was also wanted by Nottingham Forest last summer but after electing to stay with Betis then, is finally moving to the Premier League in the form of Aston Villa.