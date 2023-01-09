Premier League side Bournemouth have watched Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo but are not strongly interested in making a move for the striker now, according to Sky Sports News.

.

Semenyo joined Bristol City in 2017 and made his debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season against Sheffield United at Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular in Nigel Pearson’s team and has made over 100 Championship appearances for Bristol City.

Semenyo was part of Ghana’s World Cup 2022 squad and made two appearances for his country in the tournament.

His performances this season have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

The Robins are thought to value the player at around £12m and activated a one-year extension clause in his contract in December, with his contract set to expire in June 2024.

Bournemouth are in the market for a striker, but it has been claimed that Gary O’Neil’s side are not strongly interested in making a move for the Bristol City man at this stage.

Burnley have enquired about the player’s availability and it remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will pursue Semenyo during the current transfer window.