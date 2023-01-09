Rotherham United have asked about possibly signing Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo, but a deal is rated as difficult to do this month.

The Millers are involved in a scrap to preserve their Championship status and adding another attacker is on the agenda in the current transfer window.

They have zeroed in on Burton’s Adeboyejo, who they feel could fit the bill at the New York Stadium, according to the Press Association.

Signing the 24-year-old in this month’s transfer window looks to be a tough ask for Rotherham though.

It is suggested that there is a high buy-out clause in Adeboyejo’s contract at the Pirelli Stadium, which could put him out of reach.

Adeboyejo has found the back of the net eleven times in League One for Burton so far this season.

Burton will also not be keen on losing him given their precarious position in the league table.

The club sit third from bottom, two points from safety, after picking up just 22 points from their 25 League One matches so far.