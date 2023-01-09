Leeds United starlet Sonny Perkins has admitted after scoring against Cardiff City that the Whites supporters were the perfect crowd for him to score his first goal in front of.

The 18-year-old centre forward has scored seven times in his ten Premier League 2 Division 2 appearances this season and earned his senior debut against Wolves in the EFL Cup.

On Sunday, Perkins came on as a substitute with Leeds trailing by one goal in their FA Cup tie against Cardiff City and scored his first senior goal in Whites’ colours to help the Yorkshire outfit claim a 2-2 draw.

Perkins, who was able to score and celebrate his first professional goal in front of the travelling Leeds fans, described the experience as brilliant.

The 18-year-old acknowledged that he always imagined himself scoring in front of a large crowd and admitted that the Leeds supporters were the perfect audience.

When asked whether his first goal in front of Leeds supporters will be one to always remember, Perkins told LUTV: “Yes, definitely, scoring my first professional goal and first goal for Leeds.

“It is a crazy feeling and I have always wanted to score in front of fans like that and there are no better fans to do it than the Leeds fans.

“They were so loud and it was a great feeling.”

Leeds United will welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Friday and Perkins will eye a spot in Jesse Marsch’s starting line-up for his Premier League debut.