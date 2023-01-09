Southampton are on the cusp of making additions to their squad and two unnamed players are already potentially on the south coast, according to Sky Sports News.

The Saints have begun the transfer window by signing Croatian star Mislav Orsic and they are looking to add more bodies.

Southampton are on a poor run of league form, losing their last six Premier League games and new manager Nathan Jones has not yet earned a point in the league.

They are bottom of the table and will be looking towards the January window as an opportunity to improve their squad and thereby their results.

Southampton have moved fast and are on the verge of clinching a few more signings to add company to Orsic in the current window.

Two of the players who are meant to be close are already potentially on the south coast, which could signal they are closer than ever to signing for Southampton.

A glimmer of hope was provided to Southampton supporters when the Saints beat Crystal Palace at the weekend in the FA Cup and they will be hoping for more results like it with January additions.

It remains to be seen what the identity of the two players on the south coast is, as well as those others who are close to deals.