Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites are yearning for someone of the stature of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in their team.

Sliva is 38 years old, but has missed just two games in the Premier League, and one in the Champions League, for Chelsea this season.

Leeds have among the five-most young squads in the Premier League and do not have a player older than 32 in their team, also losing experienced midfielder Mateusz Klich recently.

Newsome thinks that while 38-year old Silva is not the fastest defender in the world, his intelligence and reading of the game more than make up for it.

The former Leeds star thinks that the Whites are currently lacking someone with the quality of Sliva in their defence.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Cardiff City FA Cup tie: “Look at Thiago Silva.

“What’s he 36, 37? Centre-back, playing for Chelsea , plays in the World Cup.

“He’s not the fastest and I am sure people could run past him, but so intelligent as a defender.

“Sees the threat, reads the game and that’s the bit that we lack.

“We lack someone like Thiago Silva.”

Leeds have brought in 24 year-old Maximilian Wober in the current transfer window, but it remains to be seen if they bring in someone in the vein of Silva, who has more than 750 club appearances to his name, too to Elland Road.