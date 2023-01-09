West Ham United’s interest in Southampton target Terem Moffi has been played down, according to the Daily Express.

Hitman Moffi is wanted by Southampton as they seek to add goals to the squad during this month’s transfer window.

Southampton will not pay Lorient’s £25m asking price and their hunt of Moffi looked to be being complicated by West Ham joining the chase.

West Ham are also keen to land a striker in this month’s transfer window, but talk of the Hammers wanting Moffi has been played down.

Other Premier League sides could enter the mix, with the Nigeria international a highly promising goal-getter.

Lorient have already rejected two offers for Moffi so far this month, with one of those coming from Southampton.

Moffi scored against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 earlier this season and Lorient are not keen on letting him go.

The French outfit landed the striker in the 2020 summer transfer window after he had shown promise in Belgian football.