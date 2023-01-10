Brighton & Hove Albion have promising AIK attacking midfielder Yasin Ayari on their list of possible signings during this month’s transfer window.

The Seagulls are keen to land young talents and then seek to develop them and they have extensively scouted AIK man Ayari.

They were impressed with what they saw from him in the 2022 Swedish season and, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Brighton have him on their list of targets for this month’s window.

No bid has yet gone in for Ayari, but it is suggested that Brighton could sign him and either keep him in England or loan him to their partner club in Belgium, Union SG.

The 19-year-old came through the youth ranks at AIK and has been capped by Sweden at youth international level.

He made a total of 24 appearances in the Swedish top flight for AIK over the course of last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

AIK also handed him game time in their Europa Conference League qualifiers last summer.

Ayari is under contract at AIK until the winter of 2025, but the Swedish side could sell him this month.