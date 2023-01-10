Celtic are in talks with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors technical director Ji-Sung Park in London to sign Rangers target Gue-Sung Cho, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old striker was in impressive form during the last South Korean season and found the back of the net 21 times in 35 outings.

Cho also turned out for South Korea at the World Cup and grabbed a brace against Ghana in Qatar.

He is now firmly on the radar of a host of clubs and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers look to be going toe-to-toe for the hitman.

It has been claimed that Rangers are currently the ones trying harder in the chase to sign Cho, but now Celtic are stepping up their efforts.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have tabled a £3m official bid for Cho.

And Celtic are holding talks regarding Cho with the technical director of Jeonbuk Hyundai in London.

Michael Beale’s Rangers have been closely monitoring the forward but have yet to submit an official bid for Cho.

It remains to be seen whether Cho will be playing his football in Scotland by the end of the transfer window.