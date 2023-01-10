Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis is prioritising remaining within European football, but could change that view with a big contract offer, it has been claimed in Greece.

The striker is expected to leave Celtic this month and has interest from a host of clubs, including as we revealed recently, Italian side Sampdoria.

He is suggested to have big money proposals from outside Europe, not least in Asia.

However, according to Greek outlet Sportime, the striker’s priority is to remain in Europe.

He could though consider leaving European football if the offer on the table is big enough.

Giakoumakis has struggled to secure starts under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic this season and now his future appears to be away from the Scottish giants.

The striker was prolific in the Netherlands at VVV Venlo and earned a move to Celtic in the summer of 2021.

In Scotland, Giakoumakis scored 17 times in his first campaign with Celtic and this season has eight goals to his name so far.