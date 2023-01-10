Salernitana are awaiting a definitive response from Tottenham Hotspur in the next 48 hours regarding the possibility of Pape Matar Sarr moving to the Italian club.

Sarr had not made even one appearance for Tottenham before this year but has increasingly found game-time recently.

The midfielder made appearances in both of Tottenham’s last two Premier League games, while he played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth last weekend.

Salernitana are interested in the midfielder and are hoping to have him at their disposal until the end of the season.

The Serie A club are waiting for a definitive response from Tottenham within the next 48 hours in that regard, according to Sky Italia.

However, with the Senegalese finding game-time recently with Tottenham, Salernitana’s chances of landing him are rated as having dwindled.

The Italian club are three points above the relegation zone and want Sarr to help them steer to safety and sometime in the next two days it will be clear if he is arriving in Salerno.

It remains to be seen if Sarr is part of the squad that take on Arsenal this weekend or if he is off to Italy for the remainder of the season.