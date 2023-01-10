Villarreal are in talks with Everton to loan Arnaut Danjuma to the Goodison Park club, but want to make sure they have a replacement ready to come in.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is desperate for extra attacking power as he looks to guide his side out of trouble in the Premier League.

He is now focusing in on La Liga for an option and Everton are in talks with Villarreal to sign Danjuma, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Under discussion is a loan move for Danjuma, while Everton would have an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

However, Villarreal would want to have a replacement ready to join before they would be prepared to sign off on Danjuma’s move to England.

The Yellow Submarine do not want to be caught short on attacking options and Everton may be forced to wait to complete the capture of the attacker.

Danjuma had interest from the Premier League during the last summer transfer window, but nothing concrete materialised.

He could now be set to complete a move to Everton before the transfer window slams shut.