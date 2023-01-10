Leeds United are set to pay a fee of around €37m for incoming Hoffenheim star Georginio Rutter, at the high end of the previous ballpark figure of between €30m and €40m, according to German outlet Transfermarkt.

Rutter has been identified by Leeds as a suitable addition to their final third options and the Whites are inching nearer to the finish line.

Leeds are claimed to be close to getting the player’s signature and Rutter will be the Whites’ second signing of the January window.

With Rutter having a contract until the summer of 2026 with the German club, it was clear Leeds would need to splash out for him.

It had been suggested he would cost between €30m and €40m, and Leeds are claimed to be paying the Bundesliga club a fee in the region of €37m for the services of the 20-year old striker.

The fee will eclipse what Leeds paid for Rodrigo, thereby making him the record singing of the Yorkshire club.

Rutter has played in every one of Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga matches this season and has contributed with two goals and the same number of assists.

Leeds have been faulted this season for lacking depth in the centre-forward area and they will be hoping Rutter’s signing adequately addresses that issue.