Leeds United’s loaned-out star Alfie McCalmont has revealed that Whites’ boss Jesse Marsch told him that he will keep tabs on his progress at Carlisle United.

McCalmont has made two senior appearances for Leeds and he spent last season on loan at Morecambe, where he made 26 league appearances, scoring one goal and assisting one.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a regular in Michael Skubala’s Under-21s side this season, but has failed to break into Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans for the ongoing campaign.

McCalmont has joined League Two outfit Carlisle United for the remainder of the season in the hope of continuing his development with regular first team football.

The midfielder revealed that Marsch wished him well for the rest of the season and stated that the Leeds boss will keep an eye on his progress.

McCalmont added that Marsch will be watching his Carlisle United videos so that when he returns to Elland Road, the Leeds manager will be ready with a thorough report on him.

“I had to get my boots and stuff before I left and he called me into his office”, McCalmont said on BBC Radio Cumbria.

“He spoke to me before I left.

“He just wished me all the best and he is going to keep an eye on me.

“He will be getting my clips from my games and stuff, so come this summer when I come back, he will have a good report.”

Carlisle United are pushing for promotion to League One this season and McCalmont will be hoping to aid the Cumbrians in fulfilling their aim.