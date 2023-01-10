Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont has revealed that Carlisle boss Paul Simpson called him to explain how he fit into his plans.

The 22-year-old midfielder came through the Leeds youth system and spent last season on loan at League One side Morecambe, making 31 appearances.

McCalmont played six times for the team this season in the Premier League 2 Division 2, scoring once and dishing out two assists as Michael Skubala’s team seek to return to the top division of youth football.

The Northern Ireland international has joined Carlisle on loan for the rest of the season and revealed that the Cumbrians boss called him a few days ago to explain his plan regarding how he fits in his team.

McCalmont admitted that he felt nice hearing Simpson’s plan regarding him and stated that he intends to be ready to seize the opportunity to get into the first-team.

When asked whether he had talked with the Carlisle boss, McCalmont told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Yes, he rang me a couple of nights before I signed.

“He was just explaining the way he plays and how he sees me fitting in with the team position wise.

“So it was nice to hear.

“Obviously, when he gives me the chance, I have got to take it and hope that I keep my place in the team.”

On Saturday, Carlisle will play Newport County and all eyes will be on McCalmont to see if he makes his team debut for Simpson’s side.