Leeds United have closely monitored and analysed Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres as a potential forward option, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old centre forward has been in good form for Coventry and has netted 12 goals in his 25 league outings so far this season.

And due to his current form, Gyokeres has generated interest from several Premier League outfits, including Leeds United.

Leeds are struggling in the final third this season with their main man Patrick Bamford battling with injuries to kick start his campaign.

And the Yorkshire outfit are looking to bolster their attacking options in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds are keen on signing Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter, but it has been claimed that Jesse Marsch side have also analysed Gyokeres as a potential option for their final third.

However, Coventry have maintained that they are not willing to part ways with Gyokeres in the winter transfer window.

The Whites have not submitted a formal bid for the player yet, while they remain admirers of Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, with whom Marsch previously worked.