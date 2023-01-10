Liverpool have failed to tempt Norwegian wonderkid Andreas Schjelderup to continue his development at Anfield, with the 18-year-old poised to join Benfica.

The winger has been turning heads with his mature performances in Denmark for Nordsjaelland.

Schjelderup is to travel to Portugal this week to seal a move to Benfica which will see the Lisbon club pay around £13m for his signature.

Liverpool wanted to land Schjelderup, who will become the second most expensive Norwegian teenager of all time, behind only Erling Haaland.

According to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Liverpool gave a detailed presentation to Schjelderup’s representatives to sell a move to Anfield.

Schjelderup has decided though that Benfica are the best move for him and he will pen a five-and-a-half year contract in Lisbon.

Nordsjaelland were keen to keep hold of the winger at least until the end of the season, but Benfica feel he can help now in the Portuguese league and the Champions League.

Brentford also gave a presentation to Schjelderup’s representatives, but like Liverpool, have lost out.

Schjelderup has been capped by Norway up to Under-21 level.