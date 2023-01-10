Manchester United target Wout Weghorst is still in training with Besiktas, with the Burnley loan star’s move to Old Trafford not finalised.

Weghorst has emerged as a striker target for Manchester United in the current window, as they aim to add to their attack post the departure of Crisitano Ronaldo.

The Dutch star appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans in a celebration after scoring a goal in a recent match.

Weghorst’s agent arrived at Besiktas’ training ground earlier in the week to discuss with the club hierarchy an exit for the Burnley striker.

Despite all of this however, Weghorst has still turned up to Beskitas training, according to Turkish daily Fanatik.

Considering the centre-forward is still in training with Besiktas, there has been no final stamp on his move to Manchester United and the transfer is still up in the air.

Besiktas face Konyaspor in the Super Lig this weekend and it remains to be seen if the on-loan Burnley star is in their squad for that game or has arrived at Manchester United.

Manchester United are believed to want the Dutch star on loan but it is claimed that Besiktas want a fee to cut short his spell with them.