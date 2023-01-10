Napoli are not ready to break the bank for Leeds United target Azzedine Ounahi, despite wanting to add him to the ranks in southern Italy.

A host of clubs are claimed to be keen on the Angers midfielder, including Premier League outfit Leeds.

It has even been suggested that Leeds have put in an offer for Ounahi in a bid to beat off the competition and take him to Elland Road.

Italian giants Napoli are also interested in the midfielder though and could be an attractive destination given they are top of the Serie A table.

However, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Napoli are not willing to go much over €15m to sign the Moroccan.

The Italian club are not ready to feed Angers’ demands for the Moroccan star and will not be persuaded into paying a high fee for him.

Ounahi has 14 appearances for Angers this term and shone at World Cup last year, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals.

It remains to be seen if Leeds themselves are willing to go as high as Angers’ demand for him if their initial offer fails.