Newcastle United have made a verbal approach for Chelsea target and Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko to join the Magpies in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Borussia Dortmund academy and has managed to establish himself as a regular in the German outfit’s first-team this season.

Moukoko has scored six times while laying on four assists in 14 league games and has made six Champions League outings for Dortmund so far this season.

The youngster’s contract expires at the end of this season and has garnered interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s efforts to bind Moukoko to a new contract, the German club are struggling to meet the player’s high wage demands.

Chelsea, led by Todd Boehly, were considered heavy favourites to sign the 18-year-old.

However, Newcastle United have made a verbal approach and discussed a contract with the player, which could see Moukoko join the Magpies at the end of his contract.

It has been suggested that Newcastle have offered a £150,000-a-week deal to the youngster.

Newcastle United are keen on landing Moukoko, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to fight off stiff competition from the Tyneside outfit to land the youngster in the upcoming summer.