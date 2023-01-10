Alex Mighten is set to return to Nottingham Forest, cutting short his loan with Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

The 20-year-old left winger came through the academy ranks of Nottingham Forest and made his senior debut for the Tricky Trees in 2019 against Arsenal.

Last season, Mighten featured 23 times in the Championship for Nottingham Forest and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

This season, Steve Cooper opted to bring in a host of new faces to strengthen the attacking area, which left Mighten with the possibility of limited game time.

The winger decided to drop down two divisions to join Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan in the hope of playing regular first-team football.

Mighten struggled initially after joining Moore’s side but has featured 14 times for the Owls so far this season, scoring one goal while laying on one assist.

The 20-year-old has a January recall clause and it has been claimed that Mighten is set to return to his parent club in the ongoing window.

It is unclear which club have chosen to end the loan, but the departure of the winger opens the possibility for Sheffield Wednesday to strengthen their attacking options.