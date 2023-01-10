Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has the key in his hand to his future amidst interest from Rangers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cantwell’s contract with Norwich expires in the summer and in addition to Rangers, other clubs in the Championship are interested in him.

Norwich have turned down a bid from an unnamed Championship club for the midfielder but time is ticking for the Canaries if they do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Cantwell is even now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England.

With Rangers interested and only six months on his contract, Cantwell holds all the power in his own hands to determine his next move.

Cantwell has not featured for Norwich in the Championship since last month and for most of the games since then he was not even part of the squad.

The Norwich star does have 18 appearances for the Canaries this season, though he has not scored a goal or provided an assist.

It remains to be seen if Rangers are the 24 year-old’s next choice and if the Gers make an offer to Norwich that is accepted in this window.