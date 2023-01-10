Rangers are holding conversations about signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City, according to talkSPORT.

The Gers have been strongly linked with a swoop for the Norwich City midfielder and boss Michael Beale has openly admitted his admiration.

However, no formal bid has been lodged with Norwich, who have already knocked back a proposal from an unnamed Championship side.

Rangers are though talking about Cantwell as they believe that he fits the playing style that Beale wants at Ibrox.

All eyes will be on when Rangers get in touch with Norwich to try to put an agreement for Cantwell in place.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances in the Championship for Norwich so far this season, as well as turning out in the EFL Cup.

Cantwell, 24, may be attracted towards the challenge on offer at Rangers and the opportunity to inject new life into career, which many feel has stalled.

He has represented England up to Under-21 level and also played in the Netherlands at Fortuna Sittard in a loan stint earlier in his career.