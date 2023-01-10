Rangers have yet to formalise their interest in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, despite holding an interest in signing him, according to Sky Sports News.

Gers boss Michael Beale is targeting signings during this month’s transfer window and has made no secret of his admiration of Cantwell.

Norwich are claimed to be prepared to listen to offers for the 24-year-old this month given his contract runs out at the end of the campaign.

They have turned down an offer from an unnamed Championship club for Cantwell, but Rangers have not been in with a bid.

Despite being interested in Cantwell, the Gers have not yet gone in with a formal approach.

It remains to be seen if and when Rangers will come forward and try to negotiate an agreement with Norwich for Cantwell.

The midfielder has clocked 858 minutes of football for Norwich in the Championship this season, but is yet to open his goal or assists account.

Cantwell has played in the Premier League and Rangers could consider it to be a coup if they can take him north of the border.