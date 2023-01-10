Leeds United defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde is wanted by Championship strugglers Rotherham United, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League side have just signed defender Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg, further adding to their defensive options.

Wober’s arrival also pushes Hjelde further down the pecking order and Rotherham are spying an opportunity to sign him.

The Championship side want to take the teenager on loan for the rest of the season.

They will hope to be able to reach an agreement with Leeds soon to add Hjelde to Matt Taylor’s side.

Hjelde has made just two first team appearances for Leeds so far this season, with both coming in the EFL Cup.

The Norwegian was regularly on the bench for Premier League matches at the start of the campaign, but has since slipped out of the picture.

Rotherham are just a single point outside the relegation zone in the Championship and play host to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.