Sunderland are not currently in line to make any signings in the coming few days, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have not yet bought anyone in the transfer window and their only piece of business has been releasing and loaning out one player each.

Sunderland are currently in a good run of form, being undefeated in their last four matches and collecting eight points.

They are eighth in the table and will be hoping that improvements in the January window can help them finish in the playoff places.

However, Sunderland are not close to completing any deals to bring in any players at this stage of the window.

Sunderland are planning though to bring in two or three players in the window to improve their squad and help them achieve their objectives.

The Black Cats brought in over a dozen players in the summer to prepare for life in the Championship but January signings could help them propel towards the Premier League.

Manager Tony Mowbray has stressed that Sunderland are targeting signings to replace Ellis Simms, who was recalled by Everton from his loan.