Wolves would be interested in signing Michail Antonio from West Ham United if he is made available for transfer, according to talkSPORT.

The Molineux side have already signed Matheus Cunha and want to add further options in the final third for Julen Lopetegui to call upon.

The Spanish tactician is an admirer of Antonio and Wolves would like to sign him if West Ham are willing to do business.

Antonio has struggled to secure regular starts for West Ham under David Moyes this season and it has affected his goal return.

He has netted just twice in 17 Premier League outings; he had scored seven league goals by the same stage of last season.

It is unclear if Moyes might be willing to sell Antonio for the right price this month.

The striker is into the final 18 months of his contract at the London Stadium and his value might be at its optimum in the current window.

Antonio, 32, has been on the books at West Ham since the summer of 2015.