West Ham United will consider offers for Craig Dawson, amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Sky Sports News.

Wolves chased the experienced centre-back during the last summer transfer window and almost took him to Molineux.

Dawson is being handed playing time by West Ham boss David Moyes and has started his side’s last six Premier League matches.

However, West Ham are still prepared to consider offers for Dawson this month and he has entered the last six months of his deal.

It is suggested they would ideally want to sign a replacement for the 32-year-old if he does depart the London Stadium.

Both Wolves and West Ham are scrapping for survival in the Premier League this season and they play each other at Molineux on Saturday.

Moyes’ side tasted a rare win on their last outing when they edged past Brentford 1-0 in the FA Cup.

They have not won in the Premier League since the end of October, but won their last meeting with Wolves, 2-0, at the start of October.