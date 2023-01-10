Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has ruled out letting go of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Randal Kolo Muani, even for €100m.

Muani signed on for Eintracht Frankfurt before the beginning of this season and has impressed for the German club so far.

In 23 matches played for the club, Muani has hit eight strikes and assisted eleven times, and his goals in the last two games of the group stage helped his team qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in him but Krosche does not want to let go of the French star, even if the fee rises to €100m.

“No”, Krosche said to Sky Deutschland when asked if the Frankfurt club would sell Kolo Muani for €100m in the current window.

“We have clearly stated that we don‘t want to sell any top performer.

“No reason for that.

“That remains the case.”

The Eintracht Frankfurt director reiterated his conviction that his club would turn down an offer of €100m.

“Yes, that’s so!”, Krosche added when asked again if they would refuse €100m.

Muani has a contract until the summer of 2027 with the German club and having him just bought him last year, they are not willing to let go of him even for a high price.