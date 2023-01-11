Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken with Villans transfer target Matteo Guendouzi and told him how important his arrival would be for the Midlands club.

After making his move to Marseille permanent in the summer, Guendouzi has continued to be an important member of the French club’s squad.

He has made 25 appearances for them in all competitions this season and his form also earned him a call-up to the France squad for the World Cup.

Aston Villa are interested in the former Arsenal star and now Emery has taken a step personally to increase their chances of signing him.

Emery has spoken one-to-one with the midfielder in a bid to convince him of a move to Aston Villa, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Villa boss communicated to the French star that the Midlands club are looking to sign him on a priority basis.

Emery was the manager who first brought the French star to England, signing him up for Arsenal in the summer of 2018 when he was Gunners boss.

It remains to be seen if Emery’s words have any effect on Guendouzi’s decision in regards to a move to Aston Villa.