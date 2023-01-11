Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne could be a potential casualty of Alex Moreno arriving at Villa Park, it has been claimed in France.

Moreno is bound for Aston Villa with his signing expected to be wrapped up before the week is out, with a medical scheduled.

The soon-to-be-former Real Betis star arrives at Villa Park to bolster up their left-back department, where Digne has so far held sway.

Digne has been the number one-choice of Aston Villa so far this season, starting almost every Premier League game he has been available for.

However, with the arrival of Moreno, Digne could well be made available to be sold, according to French journalist Ignatius Genuardi.

Moreno too has been the undisputed first-choice left-back this season, for Real Betis, and could replace Digne in the role at Aston Villa.

When Digne arrived at Aston Villa around the same time last year, it forced Matt Targett to move clubs as the Frenchman was expected to be the first choice left-back.

The same thing could potentially happen to Digne upon Moreno’s arrival and Aston Villa could look to reduce their wage bill by selling the Frenchman.