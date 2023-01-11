Barcelona are interested in taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Nou Camp if they manage to move on Memphis Depay or Franck Kessie this month, according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero.

The Catalan giants signed the forward in January last year from Arsenal before selling him to Chelsea in the last summer transfer window.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel just days after signing the Gabonese and since then the forward has struggled to make an impact in a blue shirt.

Graham Potter brought him off against Manchester City after bringing him on and there are claims that the forward is keen to move on from Chelsea in the winter window.

And it has been suggested that Barcelona are planning to take him back before the end of this month.

Barcelona remain admirers of Aubameyang and are interested in re-signing him within four months of selling the forward.

However, a move is dependent on Barcelona selling a player as they do not have space on their wage bill for Aubameyang at the moment.

They are looking to move either Depay or Kessie on in the winter transfer window as part of their plans.

If either of the two players leave, Barcelona will have the salary latitude to try and take Aubameyang back to Catalunya.