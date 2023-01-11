Burnley are pulling out of the race to sign Djurgardens star Hjalmar Ekdal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ekdal won the Allsvenskan Defender of the Year Award in 2021 and he continued to be an integral part of the Djurgardens team last year.

The defender made 24 appearances the 2022 Swedish league season and he also turned out in the Europa Conference League.

His performances saw him earn the attention of Burnley and the Clarets were pursuing the signature of the defender to add depth to their backline.

However, Burnley have now changed their mind and are backing away from pursuing the Swedish centre-back.

Burnley’s decision to no longer work on bringing him in was due to his lack of game-time and administrative issues.

The centre-back had played in just two league games since September to see out the Swedish season, while Burnley were also anticipating effort for him to be get a work permit.

In the absence of Burnley, Dutch club Groningen have now become favourites to win the 24 year-old’s signature.