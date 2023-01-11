Besiktas have held a meeting with West Ham United to remove a compulsory purchase clause in Arthur Masuaku’s loan deal, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Masuaku has rarely missed a match for Besiktas in the Super Lig this season, after joining them on loan from West Ham.

The DR Congo star has made 15 appearances for the Turkish club and registered one goal along with three assists.

Besiktas are bound by a clause in the West Ham left-back’s loan deal that sees them have an obligation to buy him.

The Turkish giants have now sat down with West Ham and tried to come to an agreement where the obligation to buy clause is removed, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

It becomes mandatory for Besiktas to buy Masuaku should he complete 25 appearances for them, with only ten more to go under the terms of the current contract for the clause to kick in.

Masuaku has had a stellar return post the World Cup-break, coming off the bench and assisting in his first game back and then scoring the only goal in the next match against Adana Demirspor.

His form has seen him rise in the eyes of Besiktas and it remains to be seen if West Ham agree to the mandatory clause being discarded.