Valencia are interested in acquiring Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri on loan with an option to buy in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old right-winger joined Manchester United from Uruguayan side Penarol in the summer of 2020 and is rated as a bright talent.

Pellistri spent last season on loan at La Liga club Alaves, making 23 appearances in Spain.

This season, he impressed in the pre-season but has struggled to get minutes under Erik ten Hag.

The winger made his first Manchester United appearance against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, where he racked up an assist.

Pellistri is eager to get regular first-team football and Spanish side Valencia are interested in the player.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Deportiva Valencia, the La Liga outfit want the Uruguayan international on loan in the ongoing transfer window with an option to buy.

Pellistri is considered a player for the future in the Manchester United hierarchy, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will agree to Valencia’s terms.