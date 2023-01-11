Leeds United starlet Max Dean could leave the club on a permanent transfer in the January transfer window and League Two side Harrogate Town are in pole position to land him, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 18-year-old centre forward came through the Leeds academy and has scored 16 times in his 38 appearances for the Whites’ Under-21 side.

This season, Dean has seen his game time limited under Michael Skubala with the emergence of Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins.

However, Dean has managed to find the back of the net four times in his five outings in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The forward has piqued interest from several sides from League One and League Two and Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town have emerged as favourites to acquire Dean’s signature.

Harrogate Town were interested in the Leeds starlet last summer, but the club did not submit an official bid for the player.

Now Dean has six months left on his contract and it has been claimed that the forward could make a permanent move to join the League Two side in the winter transfer window.

Dean has yet to make any senior appearances for the Yorkshire outfit and will be eager for first-team football.

A decision needs to be made by the club hierarchy regarding Dean’s future at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will be willing to part ways with the teenager in the ongoing transfer window.