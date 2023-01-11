Manchester City are considering recalling Liam Delap from his loan at Stoke City this month and sending him to a different club, with several Championship sides interested in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 19-year-old striker was loaned out to Stoke last summer but he has scored just three times in 22 Championship appearances.

Delap has made 14 league starts this season but he has struggled to make a significant impact for a side who are 18th in the league table.

Manchester City are said to be unimpressed with his loan spell at Stoke and are considering their options.

It has been claimed that the forward could be recalled from the Potters in the ongoing transfer window.

Delap is again likely to be loaned out to another club even if he returns to Manchester City this month.

Several other Championship sides are interested in the forward and Manchester City are looking at their options.

They want Delap to further develop in the latter half of the season and for the moment, it seems he could exit Stoke in January.