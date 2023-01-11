Middlesbrough and West Brom are slogging it out to secure the signature of Leyton Orient striker Daniel Nkrumah in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Michael Carrick has turned Middlesbrough’s season around since taking charge last year and they are now in the Championship playoff spots.

The former midfielder is keen to further strengthen his squad in the winter window and he is looking to bring in more attacking options.

It has been claimed that Boro have their eyes on Leyton Orient’s 19-year-old forward Nkrumah in the ongoing window.

The League Two striker has impressed Middlesbrough’s scouts and they are expected to make an offer for him.

However, they are not the only Championship club who have their eyes on Nkrumah as West Brom are also in the race.

He has piqued the interest of the Baggies and the club have made an enquiry about the prospect of signing him.

Nkrumah had a loan spell at Welling and has a growing reputation in the lower tiers of English football.

West Brom are ninth in the league table but are just a point behind Middlesbrough who are fifth in the Championship standings.