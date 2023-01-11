Monaco have taken the lead over Nottingham Forest in the hunt for Danilo, but could face a key obstacle in doing the deal.

Nottingham Forest have been pushing to try to sign the Brazilian midfielder from Palmeiras, amid competition from Ligue 1 giants Monaco and other clubs.

And, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the principality side have now taken the lead in the chase.

Monaco are offering to include Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas in the deal and it has given them the edge.

However, Monaco still have work to do on the Lucas inclusion as it is claimed one of the midfielder’s agents is not convinced about their client returning to Brazil.

Lucas, 24, moved to European football with Lyon in 2019 and then joined Monaco in 2021.

He has struggled for game time at Monaco this season, making just six appearances in Ligue 1 this term.

Monaco are now prepared to send him to Palmeiras in order to snap up the in-demand Danilo.

Danilo, 21, came through the youth ranks at Palmeiras and despite his tender years, has already made over 140 appearances for the club.