Napoli are banking on the will of Leeds United-linked midfielder Azzedine Ounahi in order to win the chase for his signature.

The 22-year-old midfielder had a brilliant World Cup where he played a big role in Morocco’s run to the semi-finals of the tournament.

His agent is trying to maximise the popularity he has garnered since the World Cup and is keen to get him a new club this month.

Leeds have reportedly made an offer for him, but Ounahi has other big clubs on his trail such as Napoli.

The Serie A giants recently met the player’s representatives and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are banking on the will of the player as they do not want to pay Angers’ asking price.

The Italian league leaders are trying to focus on getting the approval of the player for a move.

They are banking on convincing Ounahi about the move and gaining his will as part of the negotiations.

Angers want around €30m from his sale but Napoli are keen to make sure that they do not pay that.

They are hopeful that a compromise figure could be agreed upon if Ounahi is willing to push for a move to Napoli.