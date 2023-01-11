Premier League clubs have asked about Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye but the Blades have been firm in their no sale stance, according to the Daily Express.

Ndiaye impressed for Sheffield United last term and is continuing in the same vein in the current season as he helps in the promotion campaign.

The attacker has started all games but one in the Championship and contributed with nine goals and seven assists.

He has been a vital component for Sheffield United racing to the automatic promotion places but he has also attracted attention.

Premier League clubs have taken notice of his form and have enquired with Sheffield United about the Senegalese star.

Sheffield United have informed the inquisitive clubs in no uncertain terms though that the forward is not for sale.

With Ndiaye helping their promotion push so far, Sheffield United consider him an integral part of their team and want the 22-year-old to finish the job with them.

Ndiaye has been in fine form for Sheffield United over the last month and further cementing his reputation as a promising talent.