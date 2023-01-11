Kyle Walker-Peters is pushing for a move away from Southampton after stalling on a new contract, according to talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old right-back joined Southampton in the summer of 2020 and has established himself as a regular with his standout performances in the Saints team.

Southampton want him to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club, but the defender has so far stalled on potentially doing so.

And it is claimed that Walker-Peters is actively pushing to leave Southampton.

The defender sees his future away from St Mary’s and is keen to depart the south coast to open a new chapter in his career.

He is set to not be short of options, with both Chelsea and Manchester United alive to the prospect of landing Walker-Peters from Southampton.

The 25-year-old is currently embroiled in the thick of a battle against relegation from the Premier League under former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Tottenham Hotspur, who sold Walker-Peters to Southampton, are also keeping an eye on his situation on the south coast.