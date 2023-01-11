Watford are eyeing a deal to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Pellistri has ten international caps to his name for Uruguay and was part of their World Cup squad in Qatar.

However, he only made his senior debut for Manchester United on Tuesday night when he had an impressive cameo in their 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The winger is reportedly pushing for a loan move this winter and Valencia are interested in signing him.

But the Uruguayan also has suitors in England where Watford are interested in getting their hands on him.

Slaven Bilic wants to boost his side’s promotion hopes this month by adding to his squad in the winter window.

The Watford boss wants to bring in attacking talent and Pellistri is a player he has been eyeing since the World Cup.

The Hornets are banking on Bilic’s record of working and developing young players in order to nab Pellistri.

The winger’s agent has flown to England in order to sort out his immediate future and will hold talks with Manchester United.

The Red Devils have no interest in selling him but are likely to be more open to the right loan move for Pellistri.