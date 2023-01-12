Brentford have gone in with a bid for Crystal Palace target Haji Wright, who is on the books at Turkish club Antalyaspor, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

United States international Wright is a man in demand in this month’s transfer window, after recently playing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are claimed to be keen on the 24-year-old, but London rivals Brentford have now made a firm move.

Brentford have been in touch with Antalyaspor to put in a firm bid for attacker Wright.

The American has hit the back of the net on a regular basis in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season, striking on ten occasions in just 16 outings.

Wright grabbed a brace against champions Trabzonspor earlier this season, while he struck against Fenerbahce at the start of this month.

Now the American is wanted in the Premier League and Brentford will hope their offer is accepted.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will firm up their interest now that Brentford have put in a bid.