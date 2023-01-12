Burnley are concerned that they could be without key centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis for as long as two months due to an injury, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined Burnley on loan from Manchester City in the summer and has managed to establish himself as a regular in Vincent Kompany’s defence.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed this season with the Clarets as Burnley look to get promoted straight back into the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

Harwood-Bellis suffered an ankle injury in Burnley’s FA Cup fixture against Bournemouth at the weekend and left the field in the 27th minute of the game.

The Clarets now believe that he could be out for up to two months in order to recover from the blow.

He has featured in all 26 Championship games for the Clarets and has helped them keep nine clean sheets.

Burnley are at the top of the Championship table and Harwood-Bellis’ injury could affect their promotion bid.

The club are closing in on another centre-back however after agreeing a fee with Sint-Truiden for Ameen Al-Dakhil.