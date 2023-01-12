Alan Shearer is of the view that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has plenty of time to develop into a world class player and believes that the Reds’ coaching staff is full of experienced individuals who can assist him in doing so.

The 24-year-old forward moved from Benfica to Liverpool for a large fee last summer and his slow start to the season has led some to question Nunez’s suitability for the Reds’ style of play.

Nunez has scored five times in his 13 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool and has found the back of the net only once in his last five outings.

However, Shearer is of the opinion that Nunez has all the attributes required to become a player of high calibre and believes that the forward has plenty of time to fulfil his potential.

The former England international further added that Nunez needs to keep refining his skills on the training ground to enhance his game and stressed that Liverpool have a number of knowledgeable individuals on their coaching staff who can help the player become world-class.

“It’s easy to forget that Nunez only experienced two seasons of first-division European football before making the move to Liverpool”, Shearer wrote in his column at The Athletic.

“Before joining Benfica in 2020, his only taste of football outside South America was in Spain’s Segunda Division for Almeria.

“The point is, he has plenty of time to become the world-class striker that all his attributes suggest he could be and he has plenty of knowledgeable people at Liverpool to help him get there, including the fans who continue to back him.

“For now, it’s about the training ground, knuckling down, practising relentlessly, finding comfort in that toil and honing those skills.

“He’ll get there.”

Nunez has failed to score in his last three Premier League outings for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp remains confident in his abilities.