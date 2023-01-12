Everton officials were in the dark about their owner Farhad Moshiri’s radio interview until it happened, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees are facing pressure from the fans who are tired of watching their team struggle to remain in the Premier League again this season.

Some Everton fans have been calling for Frank Lampard’s head and have also trained their guns towards their board and Moshiri for their decision-making over the last few years.

The Everton owner has publicly backed Lampard and reiterated his support towards the manager on Thursday morning in a radio interview.

Moshiri also accused the Everton fans of driving several good managers out of Goodison Park in recent years.

The interview came out of the blue for people at Goodison Park who were not aware of their owner wanting to speak publicly.

Everton officials were not aware of the interview until Moshiri came live on air and spoke his mind about Lampard and the reaction of the fans.

Many Everton supporters are unlikely to be happy about the club’s owner accusing them of getting managers sacked.