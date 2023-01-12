Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed he feels Manchester City loanee Liam Delap is a good footballer with excellent goalscoring abilities, after his side landed him on loan.

The centre forward joined Stoke City on loan last summer but failed to impress in his loan spell, scoring three times in 23 appearances.

Manchester City cut short Delap’s stay with the Potters in the ongoing transfer window and have sent the player on loan to Preston for the rest of the season.

Lowe admits that Preston initially wanted to sign Delap last summer and stressed that the 19-year-old impressed him with his performances in Manchester City’s youth set-up and also his involvement with the first-team.

The Preston manager is of the view that Delap is an excellent player with goalscoring traits and believes that the striker will be able to help the club in the final third in the absence of Emil Riis Jakobsen.

“Liam was one we targeted in the summer because of the work he’d done with City’s U23s and he had some input in the first team with a couple of goals, too”, Lowe told Preston’s official site.

“He’s a good lad, a good footballer and a goalscorer.

“He just needs an opportunity to score goals and hopefully we can give him that.

“Obviously we’re going to be without Emil [Riis] for a long period now too, so we felt we needed to bring an extra body into the building to continue the form we’ve had.”

Delap will ply his trade under Lowe for the rest of the season and will eye a place in the starting line-up when Preston take on Norwich City on Saturday.