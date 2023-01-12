Qatar Sports Investments, who own Paris Saint-Germain, are not interested in buying or investing in Leeds United, according to CBS Sports.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani is the majority shareholder at Leeds with the American Football team San Francisco 49ers holding the minority stake.

Radrizzani is expected to soon sell and he has a deal in place which the 49ers could trigger to take control at Elland Road.

However, there are claims that QSI, who also own Paris Saint-Germain, have held talks with Leeds over investing in the club or carrying out a complete takeover.

However, those suggestions have been rubbished as QSI have had no talks with the Leeds hierarchy over any investment into the club.

The PSG owners have no interest in either buying Leeds or considering investing in the football club.

QSI are still very much focused on PSG despite suggestions that they are interested in expanding their portfolio of European clubs.

They are believed to have had talks with Tottenham Hotspur over getting a minority stake of the north London club.

But for the moment Leeds are not the Premier League club they are looking to buy or invest into.