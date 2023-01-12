Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has identified a key problem area for his side this season and insists that the Whites are working towards rectifying it.

Jesse Marsch’s men have scored the first goal in five of their last ten matches in all competitions, though they have gone on to concede in each of those five games.

It has led to Leeds dropping points and the Whites are only two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, with a negative goal difference.

Cooper believes that having conceded after scoring so often, there are real nerves when Leeds score because they know they have thrown away advantages before.

The defender added that Leeds are not putting in 90-minute performances, but stressed everyone in the side is working to put things right.

“I think we are starting games really well. We have scored the first goal a lot in games”, Cooper told BBC Radio Leeds.

“And then, I don’t know, maybe a bit of nervousness is creeping in because we’ve been in the situation before and conceded quickly afterward.

“Our sole focus has been on carrying on being aggressive and trying to get in a performance for 90 minutes, which I don’t think we have had this season.

“That’s where the inconsistency comes in.

“We are not getting a full 90-minute or even a 70-minute performance.

“It’s like chalk and cheese at the moment.

“We have been building towards that. We are working towards that.

“We have had those conversations in the offices and individually and that’s where we want to be in.

“We have got to work to get there and we are confident that we will do it.”

The Whites have conceded 31 goals so far this season, scoring 25 at the other end and will want to quickly start to tighten up at the back, helped by new signing Maximilian Wober.